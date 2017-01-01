If you grew up in the 1990s and didn’t have cable (and loved football), you certainly remember that the week between the championship games and the Super Bowl meant the All-Madden Team. Legendary coach-turned-broadcaster John…
MINNEAPOLIS – Byron Buxton was preparing to return to the Twins for the second time last summer from Triple-A Rochester when his cell phone rang. “Aug. 31,” Buxton said of the date without giving it…
Entering Saturday night’s contest against the Brooklyn Nets, there was little concern the Timberwolves were the better team. The worry was whether or not they’d play like it, especially after a sluggish loss on Thursday…
The No. 6 Gopher men’s hockey team won the consolation game of the North Star College Cup this weekend in St. Paul; finishing in third place out of the four teams. The North Star College…
It’s definitely a pattern now. Not just the losses piling up for the Gophers, now on a five-game losing streak. It’s also the way they’re losing these games: They’re not coming up with the clutch…
Jason Cole of Bleacher Report is reporting that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is likely miss the entire 2017 season. Citing sources within the team, Cole saidin a video posted on Bleacher Report, “Doctors told…
“The Future of the Vikings” is a series of articles looking at everything from strengths and weaknesses to draft and free agent options to schemes and trends heading into 2017 and beyond. For Part 1, we…
A tough decision is on its way for the Minnesota Wild. You would be hard pressed to find a team with as much to lose in the Las Vegas expansion draft as the Wild. Unless the…
Friday morning, Bleacher Report reporter Jason Cole said that Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is likely to sit out the year while recovering from a knee injury suffered just before the regular season. Bridgewater’s agent…
The news that Teddy Bridgewater is likely to miss the entire 2017 season caused a stir Friday morning with several outlets picking up the report from Jason Cole of Bleacher Report. Cole, citing Vikings sources,…
MINNEAPOLIS – Glens Perkins sits back in his chair during an interview Saturday at Target Field – in between the responsibilities of a popular Minnesota-raised player – and he sounds at peace. He says he’s…
Would Mike Napoli make sense for the Twins? Thad Levine said Friday that the Twins are in the market for veteran leadership. Some people around the team highly valued the intangible elements of leadership that Torii…
The Twins on Friday announced that World Series-winning manager Tom Kelly will be the next legend cast in bronze. He’ll have a statue built outside Target Field. Here’s a video of the announcement:
The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that former outfielder Michael Cuddyer and ex-General Manager Andy MacPhail will be inducted into the Twins Hall of Fame in 2017. Cuddyer played 1,139 games as a Twin from 2001 to…
Recording from Corner Bar in Minneapolis, and powered by Pabst Blue Ribbon, Phil Mackey and Darren “Doogie” Wolfson dive into three topics: The state of the Gophers basketball team, the Twins’ decision to hang onto…
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino and athletic director Mark Coyle join Darren “Doogie” Wolfson on this episode of The Scoop! Does Coyle wish he would have handled the football situation differently? Is Pitino worried about…
“Inexperience” is a term that has frequently been attributed to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ struggles this season. It was a word that was used so often as a reminder during the team’s 6-18 start that it…
This week on Raised by Wolves, the guys are joined by Timberwolves Vice President of Fan Experience Jeff Munneke. Jeff reflects on his time working in the organization, and looks ahead to the many changes…
ST. PAUL – When the Wild signed Bruce Boudreau to a four-year contract last May, the hope was that the veteran coach could coax the type of consistent production from this roster that Mike Yeo never…
Could the Wild be hoisting the Stanley Cup this spring? At least three voters in TSN’s annual mid-season NHL coaches’ poll think that will be the case. The Wild was, far and away, the most…
Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad look into Jonas Brodin’s absence and what it says about the Wild’s defense. Should they consider moving one of their defenders for more scoring? Or is the current group too…
MINNEAPOLIS – The Gophers men’s basketball team followed a 12-1 finish in nonconference play by losing its Big Ten opener in overtime against Michigan State on Dec. 27 at Williams Arena. That one-point defeat should have…
The Gophers started their Big Ten season with a one-point, overtime loss at home to Michigan State, then a pair of close victories on the road against Purdue and Northwestern. The efforts landed them a…
The No. 6 Gopher men’s hockey team participates in the North Star College Cup this weekend at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. After a four-year run, the North Star College Cup will come to an…
Rajon Rondo heard teammates Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler ripping Bulls teammates to the media and decided to fire back at them. My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the…
Musburger at his finest! Oh my! Ronda Rousey is hanging out in South Dakota at the Standing Rock protests. @RondaRousey met Maske’ Linda @lindablackelk My HEART is doing cartwheels ❤ #StandWithStandingRock #NoDAPL #NoKXL…
Andrew Wiggins drained the Timberwolves’ first buzzer-beating game winning shot since 2007. Seriously. Don’t ask Tom Izzo about what Michigan State fans are thinking. Yep, DeAndre Jordan is still terrible from the free throw line.…
Johnny Manziel tweeted some advice to President Trump before deleting his account. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni speaks her mind about the doubters. Goldberg. Lesnar. Undertaker!!! Pacman Jones has a very foul mouth when being arrested. Obviously,…
The mascot that once beat Dave Harrigan and Chris Reuvers in a home-run hitting contest at Target Field is apparently quite the athlete. Check this out. T.C. Bear sunk a half-court shot on the hardwood…
Zach LaVine will not defend his Slam Dunk title Meanwhile, 40-year-old Vince Carter still has some hops Joe Thomas wants the Browns to draft defense at no. 1 Coach K bans players from locker room