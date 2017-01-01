LISTEN NOW
AP/MARK DUNCAN

If the All-Madden Team still existed, who would make it?

If you grew up in the 1990s and didn’t have cable (and loved football), you certainly remember that the week between the championship games and the Super Bowl meant the All-Madden Team. Legendary coach-turned-broadcaster John…

Posted by: Matthew Coller | 16 hours ago

More: One final shot? Zimmer’s praise of Shurmur appears to include a dig at Turner | How much will it take for the Vikings to keep Cordarrelle Patterson?
The Crafty Rogues: Subtitles Needed (ep. 22)
Tucker Hibbert, Carl Schubitzke from Pirtek SnoCross National event (ep. 1)
Sports Over Beers at Corner Bar: Mackey & Doogie on Twins, Wolves trade fodder
Puck Dynasty: The rise and fall of the North Star Cup (Ep. 11)
Purple FTW! Podcast: 4th & Long - Vikings Chatter with Chris Long of KSTP (ep. 356)
Richard Pitino and Mark Coyle, plus Twins free agency (ep. 56)
BONUS: Should Twins have traded Brian Dozier for Jose De Leon?
Ep. 53: Thank you for your service, Steve
Purple FTW! Podcast: Pure Schadenfreude But I Don't Care (ep. 355)
Reacting to a heartbreaking loss to Wisconsin (ep. 13)

Stuff You Should Know About: Turmoil in Chicago

Rajon Rondo heard teammates Dwyane Wade and Jimmy Butler ripping Bulls teammates to the media and decided to fire back at them. My vets would never go to the media. They would come to the…

Passenger Train Crashes Through FedEx Truck in Shocking Video

Hitler reacts to the Patriots going to the Super Bowl

https://www.facebook.com/MEMES.of.the.NFL/videos/1380220415357976/

  • Friday, Jan 27th
  • Hour 1 - Listen

Ride w/Reusse links – January 26

Zach LaVine will not defend his Slam Dunk title Meanwhile, 40-year-old Vince Carter still has some hops Joe Thomas wants the Browns to draft defense at no. 1 Coach K bans players from locker room

