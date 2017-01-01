When ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Dallas Cowboys may be interested in Adrian Peterson (if the Minnesota Vikings elect to release him) the collective reaction on social media was: “Huh?” Not that anything that…
The No. 7 Gopher men’s hockey team swept the No. 6 Penn State University Nittany Lions over the weekend at Mariucci Arena. This weekend’s series had a lot of build up. Even though these two…
Adrian Peterson grew up in Palestine, Texas, rooting for the Dallas Cowboys and idolizing Emmitt Smith and Deion Sanders. So it came as no surprise in August 2014 when an ESPN story on Cowboys owner…
There’s no other way to say it: losing Zach LaVine for the season is a disappointment. With the team playing near .500 ball and LaVine in the midst of a career season, the Timberwolves will…
MINNEAPOLIS – Despite sitting a disappointing 12 games under .500 this season, the Timberwolves could take comfort in the fact that new coach Tom Thibodeau was able to work on developing a Big Three of…
The general consensus on the 2017 Twins seems to be that this is a bridge year. A year for prospects to develop and the new leadership to evaluate talent. And while I mostly agree with…
The Wild appeared to pick up where they left off on Tuesday by returning from the All-Star break with a 5-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. Minnesota hadn’t suffered back-to-back losses since late November in…
This year, “defense wins championships” decided to take a vacation as Football Outsiders’ No. 1 and 2 offenses will represent the NFC and AFC, respectively, in the Super Bowl on Sunday. While the New England…
The Twins on Friday made a surprising move to clear a roster spot: They designated for assignment Byung Ho Park. The Twins on Thursday agreed to terms with right-handed reliever Matt Belisle, but in order…
Two running backs, LaDainian Tomlinson and Terrell Davis, were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday as part of a seven-player class. If there was any question about whether Adrian Peterson would…
You may remember Prince’s magical Super Bowl halftime show as the best ever done. But did you know how terrified the producers were that something would go wrong because of the rain? NFL Network remembering…
In a very specified role, LeGarrette Blount was one of the New England Patriots’ most valuable players this season. New England’s 250-pound running back carried the ball more in 2016 than any other player except…
Editor’s note: This story about Ervin Santana is part of an ongoing series at 1500ESPN to preview the 2017 Twins season. We’ll glance at the player’s 2016 season and try to make some informed judgments…
Editor’s note: This story about Miguel Sano is part of an ongoing series at 1500ESPN to preview the 2017 Twins season. We’ll glance at the player’s 2016 season and try to make some informed judgments…
The Twins need to pitch better and everyone knows it. It’s why the team really prioritized adding catcher Jason Castro to the fold, since he’s the one guy that can impact every pitcher. It’s also…
The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without one of their top players for the rest of the year. Guard Zach LaVine suffered a torn ACL against the Detroit Pistons on Friday night, the team announced Saturday.…
Tom Thibodeau has won an NBA championship with the Boston Celtics, a gold medal with Team USA and been hired to take over the Minnesota Timberwolves and remake them to fit a vision he has…
In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, future Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla said he would prefer to waive his no-trade clause and be moved from the last-place Avs to a Cup contender. As the Western…
The Minnesota Wild provided a pathetic effort in a 4-2 loss to the Boston Bruins last Feb. 13 at Xcel Energy Center, extending their losing streak to eight games and giving them one victory in…
Matthew Coller chats with analytics baseball writer (and die hard Washington Capitals fan) Matt Kory to discuss Bruce Boudreau’s past in the postseason. As Minnesota Wild fans start to turn their focus toward the playoffs,…
When losses start piling up, it can be a cause for concern and a chance for teams to re-group to find solutions. Players-only meetings have also been known to happen when teams get into these…
The No. 7 Gopher men’s hockey team hosts the No. 6 Penn State Nittany lions this weekend at Mariucci Arena. After a break from Big Ten play, the Gophers return to conference play this weekend…
On a cold December night a little more than two years ago, hundreds gathered in a ballroom in Minneapolis to hear Jeff Sauer speak, on his induction into the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame. It…
Dave and Jeff discuss National Signing Day and the rights of student athletes and colleges when verbal commitments are made and, eventually, letters of intent are signed.
Thanks to Conan O’Brien, Tom Brady got an apology out of Dwight Freeney for all of the times Freeney sacked him. Hey Wild fans, who’s excited to see this shot tomorrow night? …
The Wolves couldn’t compete with this stuff from LeBron last night. You’ll be seeing Brett Favre on Super Bowl Sunday. Colts punter Pat McAfee announced his retirement from the NFL with a NSFW…
The NFL 2017 Bad Lip Reading montage is out! The highlight in our opinion might be Tom Brady saying “I’m pretty and pushy.” So true. Or how about Aaron Rodgers’ story about a date gone horribly…
Brent Musburger called his final game last night and said goodbye after a 50-year career. Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad carries some serious political overtones with it. Rob Gronkowski still hasn’t grown up, so…
Look closely at the replay and you’ll see PJ Fleck celebrating this huge dunk from Andrew Wiggins. Le’Veon Bell raps under the name ‘Juice’ and just released a track called ‘Shrimp Bayless’. Incredible. …
