LISTEN NOW
ESPN Radio
LIVE ON 1500

The future of the Vikings, part 1: The quarterbacks

“The Future of the Vikings” is a series of articles looking at everything from strengths and weaknesses to draft and free agent options to schemes and trends heading into 2017 and beyond. For Part 1, we…

Posted by: Matthew Coller | 1 second ago

More: Read all of 1500ESPN’s 2016 long-form Vikings articles | The best photos of the Vikings 2016 season
LATEST VIDEO
Latest
Popular
Vikings
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Gophers
Stuff
Read more stories
Read more stories
Read more stories
Read more stories
Read more stories
Read more stories
Read more stories

  • The 10 biggest Minnesota Sports train wreck moments of 2016

    Posted by: Mackey & Judd | 1 day ago

    Most sports talk shows and local fan bases take time at the end of the year to reflect on all of the positive things that happened over the past 12 months. Cleveland, for example —…

    vikings

  • Stuff You Should Know About:

    Posted by: Mackey & Judd | 4 days ago

    A movement has begun to relieve Tracy Claeys of his job with the Gophers.   Walker, Charlotte Ranger   The ‘Granny Shot’ is back in the NBA!!!   Can Jim Harbaugh sign this kid now?…

    Mackey & Judd

  • Stuff You Should Know About –

    Posted by: Mackey & Judd | 5 days ago

    Just in case you missed Mike Zimmer ripping his team’s performance in Green Bay.   Another big game from Russell Westbrook as OKC beat the Wolves.   Richard Jefferson, at age 36, was dunking over…

    Mackey & Judd

  • This Jerick McKinnon holiday reading might make you laugh, Vikings fans

    Posted by: 1500 ESPN | 1 week ago

    So Jerick McKinnon and his buddies at the Vikings’ in-house entertainment network put together this little moving picture for the holidays. (Christmas and other holidays you might celebrate equally…) .@JetMckinnon1 narrated the best version of…

    News

  • Poll results: Wetmore wore it worst…

    Posted by: 1500espn | 1 week ago

    Earlier this week Derek Wetmore joined the Mackey & Judd show to talk about the Twins and Major League Baseball. But the topic of conversation quickly turned to that hideous sweater… Well, Wetmore shot back…

    News
Read more stories
Minnesota Golf Show

Ep. 49: Is it just youth?
Year in Review: A sampling of 15 top podcasts from 1500ESPN in 2016
Purple FTW! Podcast: Episode Tree Fiddy & Andy Fixes the Vikings O-Line (ep. 350)
Then puberty hit and everything changed (ep. 18)
Rickey Foggie on state of Gophers football, athletic department (Ep. 17)
Purple FTW! Podcast: Vikings by the Numbers with Eric Eager of PFF (ep. 349)
Voice Behind the Voice: Dave Eanet, Northwestern University (Ep. 41)
Who is more important to success of Twins: Byron Buxton or Miguel Sano? (ep. 99)
The Dodgers aren't the only team in on Brian Dozier (ep. 52)
Purple FTW! Podcast: I'M TIRED OF THESE MINNESOTA VIKES ON THIS MINNESOTA PLANE (ep. 348)

FROM THE SHOWS

ON DEMAND

Mackey & Judd

Stuff You Should Know about:

The Wild won their 11th straight game on Tuesday night and are a point back of the top spot in the Western Conference. The Gopher football team defeated Washington State at the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday night. The…

Mackey & Judd On Demand

Garage Logic

10-year-old girl with autism sings Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah’

Garage Logic On Demand

Sports Talk

Reusse attempts to open bag of pistachios

Enjoy!

Sports Talk On Demand

  • Friday, Dec 30th
  • Hour 1 - Listen

The Ride w/Reusse

Ride w/Reusse links – December 29

Former BYU Football coach LaVell Edwards dies at 86 Jim Harbaugh with a bizarre Orange Bowl press conference Lane Kiffin is left behind by Alabama buses… again

The Ride w/Reusse On Demand

PHOTO GALLERIES

PHOTOS: Spurgeon’s OT winner pushes Wild win streak to 11
PHOTOS: The Wild just can’t be stopped
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Minnesota Timberwolves 12-19-2016
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings 12-18-2016
Mackey and Judd LIVE at Frontier Communications in Lakeville
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Jacksonville Jaguars 12-11-2016
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild 12-11-2016
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Minnesota Timberwolves 12-11-2016
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Edmonton Oilers 12-04-2016
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings 12-01-2016
NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins at Minnesota Wild 11-25-2016
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Phoenix Suns 11-25-2016

1500 ESPN AUTHORS

Judd Zulgad
Derek Wetmore
Matthew Coller
Steve McPherson
Jess Myers
Phil Mackey
Derek James
Anthony Maggio
Bo Mitchell
Darren Wolfson