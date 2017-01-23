Minnesota Vikings free agent wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson sounds like he is willing to return to the Vikings at the right price. He told NFL.com on Wednesday that coming back to Minnesota depends on whether…
Norv who? Nearly three months after Norv Turner abruptly quit as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator, coach Mike Zimmer seemed to take a not so subtle dig at his former assistant while praising Turner’s replacement, Pat…
Minnesota Vikings free agent wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson sounds like he is willing to return to the Vikings at the right price. He told NFL.com on Wednesday that coming back to Minnesota depends on whether…
ESPN’s Ben Goessling along with 1500ESPN’s Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss whether Adrian Peterson will retire as a Viking after GM Rick Spielman said this week he would like to see Peterson stay in…
With Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Shaun Hill possibly headed for retirement, the team could be in the market to add another QB to the roster. Presently, the Vikings have starter Sam Bradford and Taylor Heinicke,…
Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman responded, “Yes,” when asked in an interview with SiriusXMNFL whether he would like to see Adrian Peterson to retire as a Viking. However, Spielman added that the Vikings have…
With a great deal of cap flexibility, the Minnesota Vikings will be looking to bolster their roster in free agency. When the New England Patriots face off with the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl,…
The Twins may have missed their window to trade Brian Dozier this offseason. Certainly it seems there’s one suitor no longer in the mix. The Dodgers and Rays on Monday agreed to a trade that…
Heartbreak anniversary. Brett Favre’s interception on January 24, 2010 with 19 seconds remaining in the NFC Championship game against the New Orleans Saints will forever hold a place among the most gut-punching moments of Minnesota…
Despite an offseason full of speculation that the Twins would ship second baseman Brian Dozier to Los Angeles, the deal never happened and on Monday the Dodgers sent pitching prospect Jose De Leon to the…
“Inexperience” is a term that has frequently been attributed to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ struggles this season. It was a word that was used so often as a reminder during the team’s 6-18 start that it…
Norv who? Nearly three months after Norv Turner abruptly quit as the Vikings’ offensive coordinator, coach Mike Zimmer seemed to take a not so subtle dig at his former assistant while praising Turner’s replacement, Pat…
Minnesota Vikings free agent wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson sounds like he is willing to return to the Vikings at the right price. He told NFL.com on Wednesday that coming back to Minnesota depends on whether…
ESPN’s Ben Goessling along with 1500ESPN’s Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad discuss whether Adrian Peterson will retire as a Viking after GM Rick Spielman said this week he would like to see Peterson stay in…
The great Chris Long (@ChrisLongKSTP) swung by to join us for a spirited chat about the Vikings, the upcoming Super Bowl, and Sid Hartman apparently was part owner of the Minneapolis Lakers… We talked about…
With Minnesota Vikings backup quarterback Shaun Hill possibly headed for retirement, the team could be in the market to add another QB to the roster. Presently, the Vikings have starter Sam Bradford and Taylor Heinicke,…
Recording from Corner Bar in Minneapolis, and powered by Pabst Blue Ribbon, Phil Mackey and Darren “Doogie” Wolfson dive into three topics: The state of the Gophers basketball team, the Twins’ decision to hang onto…
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino and athletic director Mark Coyle join Darren “Doogie” Wolfson on this episode of The Scoop! Does Coyle wish he would have handled the football situation differently? Is Pitino worried about…
The Twins apparently passed on an opportunity to acquire highly-touted pitching prospect Jose De Leon, who went from the Los Angeles Dodgers to the Tampa Bay Rays this week, in exchange for infielder Logan Forsythe.…
Despite an offseason full of speculation that the Twins would ship second baseman Brian Dozier to Los Angeles, the deal never happened and on Monday the Dodgers sent pitching prospect Jose De Leon to the…
The Twins may have missed their window to trade Brian Dozier this offseason. Certainly it seems there’s one suitor no longer in the mix. The Dodgers and Rays on Monday agreed to a trade that…
Recording from Corner Bar in Minneapolis, and powered by Pabst Blue Ribbon, Phil Mackey and Darren “Doogie” Wolfson dive into three topics: The state of the Gophers basketball team, the Twins’ decision to hang onto…
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino and athletic director Mark Coyle join Darren “Doogie” Wolfson on this episode of The Scoop! Does Coyle wish he would have handled the football situation differently? Is Pitino worried about…
“Inexperience” is a term that has frequently been attributed to the Minnesota Timberwolves’ struggles this season. It was a word that was used so often as a reminder during the team’s 6-18 start that it…
This week on Raised by Wolves, the guys are joined by Timberwolves Vice President of Fan Experience Jeff Munneke. Jeff reflects on his time working in the organization, and looks ahead to the many changes…
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have purchased the Iowa Energy and will begin a direct affiliation with the NBA Development League team next season. The Timberwolves announced the agreement on Monday. Owner Glen Taylor…
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino and athletic director Mark Coyle join Darren “Doogie” Wolfson on this episode of The Scoop! Does Coyle wish he would have handled the football situation differently? Is Pitino worried about…
Could the Wild be hoisting the Stanley Cup this spring? At least three voters in TSN’s annual mid-season NHL coaches’ poll think that will be the case. The Wild was, far and away, the most…
Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad look into Jonas Brodin’s absence and what it says about the Wild’s defense. Should they consider moving one of their defenders for more scoring? Or is the current group too…
Goalies have always been considered some of the most unique personalities in sports. After all, who would be crazy enough to willingly be on the wrong end of a puck going 100 mph? Many net…
Recording from Corner Bar in Minneapolis, and powered by Pabst Blue Ribbon, Phil Mackey and Darren “Doogie” Wolfson dive into three topics: The state of the Gophers basketball team, the Twins’ decision to hang onto…
Episode 11 of the Puck Dynasty Podcast with Declan Goff and Nate Wells. Declan and Nate are joined by Chris Dilks of SB Nation, who’s watched a ton of St. Cloud State hockey this season.…
Gophers basketball coach Richard Pitino and athletic director Mark Coyle join Darren “Doogie” Wolfson on this episode of The Scoop! Does Coyle wish he would have handled the football situation differently? Is Pitino worried about…
Coach Stollings talks about her teams win against Illinois and their loss to Iowa plus their upcoming game against Ohio State this week. Also, guard Carlie Wagner joins the show.
Coach Pitino talks about his teams OT loss to Wisconsin but sees good things in the future. He also talks about playing Ohio State this week.
Andrew Wiggins drained the Timberwolves’ first buzzer-beating game winning shot since 2007. Seriously. Don’t ask Tom Izzo about what Michigan State fans are thinking. Yep, DeAndre Jordan is still terrible from the free throw line.…
Johnny Manziel tweeted some advice to President Trump before deleting his account. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni speaks her mind about the doubters. Goldberg. Lesnar. Undertaker!!! Pacman Jones has a very foul mouth when being arrested. Obviously,…
The mascot that once beat Dave Harrigan and Chris Reuvers in a home-run hitting contest at Target Field is apparently quite the athlete. Check this out. T.C. Bear sunk a half-court shot on the hardwood…
The ‘Where is Roger’ chant was loud in New England last night as Patriot fans continue to dislike Roger Goodell. After the win, Patriots owner Robert Kraft gave us a rather strange speech accepting…
Watch and listen closely to hear Gregg Popovich tell a referee how terrible he is while being ejected. Tom Brady is struggling with his German. This young man welcomed incoming President Donald Trump…
Andrew Wiggins drained the Timberwolves’ first buzzer-beating game winning shot since 2007. Seriously. Don’t ask Tom Izzo about what Michigan State fans are thinking. Yep, DeAndre Jordan is still terrible from the free throw line.…
https://www.facebook.com/MEMES.of.the.NFL/videos/1380220415357976/
Pedro Martinez says Yordano Ventura was robbed and left to die Erin Andrews says she had treatment for cervical cancer