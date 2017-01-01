“The Future of the Vikings” is a series of articles looking at everything from strengths and weaknesses to draft and free agent options to schemes and trends heading into 2017 and beyond. Read Part 1 on quarterbacks…
Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold has every reason to be skeptical. Since the Wild acquired Zach Parise and Ryan Suter, they have fallen under the good-but-not-great umbrella. They played well enough to make the playoffs…
The Dallas Cowboys didn’t win on Sunday, but their 15-point comeback in the fourth quarter and game-tying drive with under a minute left sent a pretty clear message to the NFC: Dak Prescott and the…
Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer joined ESPN Sunday morning and discussed the Sam Bradford trade and Teddy Bridgewater’s recovery. Zimmer said that the team still does not know whether Bridgewater will be able to…
The No. 9 Gopher men’s hockey team swept the University of Michigan Wolverines over the weekend. With the win, Minnesota extends its winning streak to six games. Six weeks ago, the team had just begun conference…
It’s the dead of winter in the Twin Cities and greater Minnesota. Major League Baseball’s opening day is still a long ways away. But fear not, winter warriors! Twins pitchers and catchers report to spring…
There is still a month before Twins’ pitchers and catchers report to spring training in Fort Myers, Fla. Nonetheless, there has been plenty of buzz about what’s going on at Target Field. Will Brian Dozier…
It doesn’t matter which statistical category you prefer – whether it’s points per game, yards per play, total yards, touchdowns, scoring percentage etc. – the Minnesota Vikings are consistently at the bottom of the list…
Seattle Seahawks punt returner Devin Hester appeared to have set his team up to take full control against the Atlanta Falcons, then a yellow flag hit the turf. Hester returned a punt 80 yards to…
The Twins agreed to salary raises Friday with four pitchers, which checks off the bulk of their bookkeeping before spring training. Will the Twins clear $100 million in player salary this year? The short answer…
Three arbitration-eligible Twins players agreed to a raise before Friday’s deadline, according to multiple reports. And one is left without an agreement. Hector Santiago ($8 million), Brandon Kintzler ($2.925) and Kyle Gibson ($2.9 million) and…
The Wild scored seven goals on Carey Price last night in their win over Montreal. For the second time this season, the Wild put up a crooked number against All-Star goaltender Carey Price. Minnesota could…
“It feels weird, man,” Timberwolves guard Brandon Rush said. “It feels weird being the oldest guy, period. Because coming in I was always the youngest guy. And over the years I’ve kept getting older and…
As I sit here this morning I’m listening to the final mixes for an album I never thought would get made. For ten years, from my junior year in high school until I was 26,…
The No. 24 Gopher men’s basketball team was walloped last night in East Lansing, Michigan. The Gophers were hoping to avenge its loss to the Spartans from earlier this season but the U of M…
For the first episode of a new podcast with ESPN1500’s two biggest hockey fans, Matthew Coller and Judd Zulgad dive into how Bruce Boudreau is getting the most out of forward Jason Pominville and the…
Oh, the sweet satisfaction of cracking into the Top 25 in men’s basketball — only to take a tough loss later in the week. So it goes for the Gophers men’s basketball team, ranked No.…
The No. 9 Gopher men’s hockey team resumes Big Ten play this weekend against the University of Michigan. It’s fair to assume no other team in Division-I college hockey has had a stranger schedule than the…
Episode 8 of the Puck Dynasty Podcast with Declan Goff, Drew Cove and Nate Wells. Chris Peters of NCAA.com joins the show for an extensive break down of Team USA’s gold medal at the World Juniors Tournament. For the…
Bruce Boudreau after a comeback win in Chicago, reminding us he is not a chemist. Travis Kelce is upset that a obvious holding penalty was called on the Chiefs. Travis Kelce blames the officiating…
Need to stretch the floor? Spread the defense thin with Steph Curry-like range? This hoops coach has got your back. …Only, it doesn’t count because technically he was out of bounds and not in uniform…
Cordarrelle Patterson is heading to the Pro Bowl in Orlando later in January, and we’ve watched a preview of his return game all year. Now, we might have a preview of his sock game. Here are…
Most sports talk shows and local fan bases take time at the end of the year to reflect on all of the positive things that happened over the past 12 months. Cleveland, for example —…
A movement has begun to relieve Tracy Claeys of his job with the Gophers. Walker, Charlotte Ranger The ‘Granny Shot’ is back in the NBA!!! Can Jim Harbaugh sign this kid now?…
Republican Arizona Senator Jeff Flake released his annual booklet of government programs fiscal conservatives deem to be wasteful, highlighting the many bizarre items on which the federal government spends money. The tradition of releasing a…
http://www.packers.com/media-center/videos/German_announcers_call_Hail_Mary_TD_pass/e40863b1-052e-4726-b1ac-1dad1b46c1d6
Tim Tebow will play in some spring training games with the Mets The Chargers are headed for Los Angeles Charges against Joey Porter have been dropped