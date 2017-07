Michael Hunter took in the sights and sounds of the inaugural X Games in Minneapolis. He talked to California Skate Parks President, Joe Ciaglia, about the design of the Street and Park courses. Jake Brown talks to Hunter about the 10 year anniversary of his big fall in Skateboard Big Air. Plus, Tucker Hibbert, Jordyn Barratt, Josh Sheehan, Daniel Sandoval, Kevin Peraza, and Minnesota’s own Alec Majerus all give their impressions of the first X Games in Minneapolis.