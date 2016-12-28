Then puberty hit and everything changed (ep. 18)

What a week it’s been, thankfully the John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn (or Coz and Oz as they would like to be known) are in for another episode of The Crafty Rogues.

First up on the talking points were the sackings: Christmas, Brad Bobley, and Alan Pardew. Cosgrove and his sidekick, Quinno (only kidding Quinno please don’t fire me), then jump into the Boxing Day fixtures in the EPL. A plethora of a random news items makes the show before Quinno points out all the predictions John got wrong this year.

Your emails were answered before another round of Stuff You Should Know takes place. John has a take on all the celebrity deaths and the general bad feeling about 2016. Stephen needs John to finish his sentences before Jurgen Klopp wraps up the show.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!