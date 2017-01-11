How you doin’ Kathleen? (ep. 20)

Quinno is back and upset with John for being early to last weeks taping.

The boys quickly discuss the first round of the EFL Cup Semi-Finals before they rip the slate of games that awaits in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Quinno and John give a rare preview of a game.

They also get into the manager at Hull, the dreaded World Cup expansion, and transfer rumors. The guys rehash some of the best sports quotes from 2016. They then answer your emails, play a round of Your Choice, and explore Tasmanian city names.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!

Next week we are LIVE from Brit’s Pub at 7 p.m. Start planning on being there to share the craic and pints post show.