How you doin’ Kathleen? (ep. 20)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 January 11, 2017 8:32 pm

Quinno is back and upset with John for being early to last weeks taping.

The boys quickly discuss the first round of the EFL Cup Semi-Finals before they rip the slate of games that awaits in the fourth round of the FA Cup. Quinno and John give a rare preview of a game.

They also get into the manager at Hull, the dreaded World Cup expansion, and transfer rumors. The guys rehash some of the best sports quotes from 2016. They then answer your emails, play a round of Your Choice, and explore Tasmanian city names.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Topics:
Back Page EFL Cup EPL Expansion FA Cup Manchester United Podcast The Crafty Rogues World Cup
