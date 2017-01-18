LISTEN NOW
Every fear I had is coming true! (ep. 21)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 January 18, 2017 9:10 pm

They’re back where they belong. The Crafty Rogues, John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, are back live at Brit’s Pub!

The boys start off the show catching up on the week in Premier League action. After discussing Pogba’s emoji the boys dive into the latest news, including Messi rumors and stupid FIFA investigations. Cosgrove and Quinno then share their opinions on Payet and Costa not playing for their sides.

The boys then answer your emails and also discuss changes to the sport. Quinno needs his sentences finished again, we are at a pub after-all… The boys close the show praising Burnley for the profitability.

All that and much more, now from Brit’s Pub, on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!

CraftyRogues_1400x1400

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Topics:
Diego Costa. Trump Dimitri Payet EPL Liverpool Manchester United Paul Pogba Podcast The Back Page The Crafty Rogues
