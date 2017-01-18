Every fear I had is coming true! (ep. 21)

They’re back where they belong. The Crafty Rogues, John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, are back live at Brit’s Pub!

The boys start off the show catching up on the week in Premier League action. After discussing Pogba’s emoji the boys dive into the latest news, including Messi rumors and stupid FIFA investigations. Cosgrove and Quinno then share their opinions on Payet and Costa not playing for their sides.

The boys then answer your emails and also discuss changes to the sport. Quinno needs his sentences finished again, we are at a pub after-all… The boys close the show praising Burnley for the profitability.

All that and much more, now from Brit’s Pub, on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!