LISTEN NOW
The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
LIVE ON 1500

The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story Then puberty hit and everything changed (ep. 18)

Rub of the Dean (ep. 19)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 January 4, 2017 7:12 pm

With Stephen out this week we finally get to put a voice to the emailer as Andrew from Golden Valley fills in.

There’s tons of EPL to discuss this week as Giroud battles Mkhitaryan for goal of the season, Tottenham put an end to Chelsea’s winning ways, and Mike Dean becomes the face of video technology. The boys also discuss Pep getting something called the fear, punishment for racist fans, and the Rwandan Football Federation battling witchcraft.

John and Andrew answer your emails, in which Andrew ends up emailing himself. The guys discuss all the latest in the transfer rumors department. John ends the show testing Andrew’s knowledge of Yorkshire.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!

CraftyRogues_1400x1400

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Back Page Chelsea Dele Alli Diego Costa EPL Olivier Giroud Podcast The Crafty Rogues Tottenham
Leave A Comment



The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story Then puberty hit and everything changed (ep. 18)