Rub of the Dean (ep. 19)

With Stephen out this week we finally get to put a voice to the emailer as Andrew from Golden Valley fills in.

There’s tons of EPL to discuss this week as Giroud battles Mkhitaryan for goal of the season, Tottenham put an end to Chelsea’s winning ways, and Mike Dean becomes the face of video technology. The boys also discuss Pep getting something called the fear, punishment for racist fans, and the Rwandan Football Federation battling witchcraft.

John and Andrew answer your emails, in which Andrew ends up emailing himself. The guys discuss all the latest in the transfer rumors department. John ends the show testing Andrew’s knowledge of Yorkshire.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!