Subtitles Needed (ep. 22)

Brit’s Pub allowed the guys back in after last weeks show and they brought a special guest.

The guys start the show discussing Liverpool’s EFL Cup exit along with the weekend’s EPL action. Quinno and Cosgrove discuss Wenger’s disappointing antics, Xhaka’s racial abuse, and plenty of transfer talk. The boys finish off the first half of the show answering your emails.

Former Minnesota United Manager Carl Craig then slides up to a mic and discusses his status with the club and his views on how his time as manager ended. Craig also shares his thoughts on the gap between the second tier and MLS, the value of a second tier in America, and promotion/relegation in MLS. The former manager also talks about Christian Ramirez in MLS, selling players on coming to Minnesota, and his own playing career.

John then reverses roles with Quinno and makes him answer the questions. The boys then end the show discussing where Wayne Rooney ranks in the English game.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!