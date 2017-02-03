LISTEN NOW
Mike and Mike
LIVE ON 1500

The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story The Crafty Rogues: Subtitles Needed (ep. 22)

He’s out there tasting himself (ep. 23)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 February 3, 2017 8:19 am

John flew back from California just in time for the taping of this weeks episode, he must have heard we were back at Brit’s.

The guys discussed all the EPL action from the last two days including Jesus scoring, the Hull nil Dull nil match, and the end of the Wenger era. The guys also touch on the tasty six way battle at the bottom of the table. After the EPL talk the guys have a quick bite of the FA Cup fourth round play and fifth round draw.

John and Stephen then answer your emails and Quinno is NOT happy about that stadium in San Diego. John then answers whether he rates players/managers in the Premier League. In honor of the Six Nations starting this weekend we get a special Six Nations preview. We close the show realizing we like last weekend’s Australian Open more than the Africa Cup of Nations.

 

All that and more on this week’s edition of The Crafty Rogues!

CraftyRogues_1400x1400

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Africa Cup of Nations Arsenal Chelsea EPL Podcast Six Nations The Crafty Rogues USMNT
Leave A Comment



The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story The Crafty Rogues: Subtitles Needed (ep. 22)