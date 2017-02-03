He’s out there tasting himself (ep. 23)

John flew back from California just in time for the taping of this weeks episode, he must have heard we were back at Brit’s.

The guys discussed all the EPL action from the last two days including Jesus scoring, the Hull nil Dull nil match, and the end of the Wenger era. The guys also touch on the tasty six way battle at the bottom of the table. After the EPL talk the guys have a quick bite of the FA Cup fourth round play and fifth round draw.

John and Stephen then answer your emails and Quinno is NOT happy about that stadium in San Diego. John then answers whether he rates players/managers in the Premier League. In honor of the Six Nations starting this weekend we get a special Six Nations preview. We close the show realizing we like last weekend’s Australian Open more than the Africa Cup of Nations.

All that and more on this week’s edition of The Crafty Rogues!