We’re not a dating service (ep. 33)

The boys are finally back after a week of traveling and not getting re-accommodated on their flights.

With plenty to discuss Cosgrove and Quinno jump right into the Champions League action discussing Barca getting thrashed, UEFA having no consideration for humanity, and the tough sledding ahead for Leicester.

The Crafty Rogues then jump to last weekend’s events in the Premier League where things went from bad to worse for Wenger, Sunderland remain a joke, and Lukaku & Barkley played like they were in the transfer window.

Quinno rounds up some general football news before the guys answer your emails. Cosgrove gets after some missed PR opportunities in Just Cos. Producer Jonathan fills the guys in on what happened in the MLS and with Minnesota United while they were away. Quinno puts Cosgrove through another round of Your Choice before closing the show questioning what the FIFA Rankings really mean.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!