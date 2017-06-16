LISTEN NOW

The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story You teached me something (ep. 41)

The echoey sound of silence (ep. 42)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 June 16, 2017 1:49 am

The guys survived watching that pulsating draw, well about 80 minutes of it in John’s case, and are back to bring you another episode of The Crafty Rogues!

The guys, John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn, start off recapping all the action in the World Cup Qualifiers. They then try and figure out what the heck the Confederations Cups is, or why anyone beside Ronaldo cares about it. Quinno goes over a plethora of General Football News.

Cosgrove and Quinno answer your emails before we get our weekly dose of Just Be-Cos. Producer Jonathan recaps the week in MLS/US Open Cup and Minnesota United. Quinno makes Cosgrove make some absolutely bold decisions in another round of Your Choice. Finally, a look ahead at the just released Premier League schedule wraps up the show.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Back Page Confederations Cup England France Harry Kane Manchester United Mexico Minnesota United MLS Podcast Premier League Scotland The Crafty Rogues USMNT World Cup
Leave A Comment



The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story You teached me something (ep. 41)