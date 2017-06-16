The echoey sound of silence (ep. 42)

The guys survived watching that pulsating draw, well about 80 minutes of it in John’s case, and are back to bring you another episode of The Crafty Rogues!

The guys, John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn, start off recapping all the action in the World Cup Qualifiers. They then try and figure out what the heck the Confederations Cups is, or why anyone beside Ronaldo cares about it. Quinno goes over a plethora of General Football News.

Cosgrove and Quinno answer your emails before we get our weekly dose of Just Be-Cos. Producer Jonathan recaps the week in MLS/US Open Cup and Minnesota United. Quinno makes Cosgrove make some absolutely bold decisions in another round of Your Choice. Finally, a look ahead at the just released Premier League schedule wraps up the show.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!