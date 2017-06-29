My toe cleavage hurts (ep. 44)

The guys are back in their normal roles. John has conquered the world. The Crafty Rogues are recording up in the Royal Box at Brit’s.

The guys, John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, start by discussing the Chile/Portugal match in the Confederations Cup. They then move onto England, surprise surprise, going out of the U21 Euro’s on penalties. Also, a geography lesson disguised as a Champions League discussion.

Quinno then wraps all of the most important news in General Football News. The guys then answer your emails. Cosgrove rants on a news item from Tuesday in Just Be-Cos. Producer Jonathan wraps up all the latest with Minnesota United and MLS.

Cosgrove and Quinno bring the show back to normal programming with bit of Your Choice. They close the show discussing the Hillsborough rulings and the Garcia Report.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!