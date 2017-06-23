You’re enjoying making me do this (ep. 43)

We’ve got a special one for you this week! The guys play a bit of role reversal this week featuring John Cosgrove as the host and Stephen Quinn as the analyst! It went about as well as it sounds…

We learn a little about Stephens home country of Australia, his career in broadcasting including some of the biggest tools he’s interviewed, and his love of Darlington and the lower leagues. The guys answer your letters. No emails this week because apparently despite John running a tech company he doesn’t like answering your emails so he just answered the regular snail mail this week.

John puts Stephen through a round of Finish this Sentence. Producer Jonathan gives a midseason report card on Minnesota United. We close the show with the newest segment to the Crafty Rogues archive of segments This Just Quinn where, you guessed it, Stephen gets something off his chest!

All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!