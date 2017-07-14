Always eager to try something I’d be uncomfortable with (ep. 46)

Well, the show wasn’t signed away for 75 million so it goes on for a 46th edition.

Stephen showed up early, as is typical, but we couldn’t find John this week, we could but he was off in another part of the country, so we called in Andrew from Golden Valley to fill in. The boys started off the show discussing the Gold Cup. They came to the conclusion it wasn’t doing anything for Andrew so they moved onto Champions League and England youth making yet another tournament final. Stephen runs through all the completed transfers and rumored transfers in the General Football News segment.

The Crafty Rogues answer your emails before we get a special edition of ChalkSport. Producer Jonathan runs through the week in Minnesota United and MLS. Andrew and Stephen close the show having a discussion on the expat experience in Minnesota and the US.

All that and much more on this week’s edition of The Crafty Rogues!