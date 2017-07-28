I don’t normally talk like this (ep. 48)

The guys are back and are discussing the varying states of their Julies, dry and monsoon-ish.

The Crafty Rogues, John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, catch up a bit before jumping into the big Bob Bradley news. The guys discuss the Gold Cup Final and Clint Dempsey’s new role on the USMNT. The Champions and Europa Leagues were in action this week and Cosgrove and Quinno are discussing the action before Quinno gives us all the latest General Football News.

The guys answer your emails and Cosgrove has another shot at Just Be-Cos. Producer Jonathan catches us up in all the latest with Minnesota United and MLS. The show wraps with a bit of Finish this Sentence and a look at the Irish Premiership.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!