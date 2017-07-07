Fittest man in the world; Always Injured (ep. 45)

The guys return once again for the 45th edition of The Crafty Rogues!

Starting things off is Germany’s continued dominance in all things football, Confederations Cup and U21 Euro’s, before we get a preview of the upcoming Gold Cup. The Crafty Rogues, John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, then discuss all the action in the very early rounds of the Champions League and Europa League, including a result that has John ecstatic.

Stephen Quinn runs through all the transfers and General Football News. The guys then answer your emails before we get a U2 themed edition of Just Be-Cos. Now our Producer Jonathan was a bit sick this week so Cosgrove took over the duties of the MLS segment. Closing this weeks show is a discussion of weird off field injuries to footballers.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!