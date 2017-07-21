Oh, God no… Anything but that! (ep. 47)

Cosgrove is back from a whirlwind tour of the Midwest for the 47th edition of The Crafty Rogues!

The guys, John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, start the proceedings not being too impressed the latest action in the CONCACAF Gold Cup. They then move on to Champions League action, in which John has plenty to say about that Celtic/Linfield match. They then breifly hit on the Europa League, the England Youth teams having a summer to remember, and the plethora of friendlies taking place across the globe.

Quinno wraps up all the latest General Football News before getting to your emails. Cosgrove comes in with his weekly edition of Just Be-Cos. Producer Jonathan wraps up the week in MLS and Minnesota United which leads to a discussion on one of the latest signings by the Loons. The Crafty Rogues close the show talking about the one club to provide a quarter of the Premier League managers.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!