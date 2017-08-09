Carl Craig is nodding or he’s got a nervous tic (ep. 50)

The long three month drought is over, finally, the Premier League is returning this weekend. Just in time for the 50th episode of The Crafty Rogues.

The guys open the show catching up after a short week away from the mics. The analysis starts with a look at the Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup matches. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rogues, then look ahead to the Champions League matches and quickly run through the first round of the EFL Cup. Quinno quickly runs through transfer rumors before producer Jonathan runs through the short week for Minnesota United and MLS.

Special guest and friend of the show Carl Craig joins the guys to preview every Premier League team and make predictions on the upcoming season. The show wraps up talking about promotion/relegation in the US Soccer pyramid.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!