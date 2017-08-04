Get your hand off it (ep. 49)

The guys return from the Royal Box to the Empty Clubhouse and catch up now that Monsoon/Dry July is over and Tsunami/Arid August has begun.

ohn Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rouges to you, open the show talking about the obscenely huge money transfer of ***SPOILER*** Neymar to PSG. They then run through the Women’s Euro’s, Europa League, and Champions League stopping briefly to admire Everton’s lineup in their Europa League win.

Quinno runs us through the transfer stories we missed while we calculated out what we could buy with $500 million. You emailed in and the guys answered your questions, John got a bit philosophical here. Cosgrove has another edition of Just Be-Cos which lead perfectly into the MLS/Minnesota United segment from producer Jonathan. We get another helping of Your Choice before a brief preview of the EFL.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!