Your scotch egg broke down (ep. 53)

With the transfer window freshly closed John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn hop on the mics, order some structurally weak scotch eggs and talk some football.

The guys start off with all of the transfers that just took place, including PSG buying the 12th most popular song in America in 1997. They then transition to the action from the weekend in the Premier League before rounding on the World Cup Qualifiers.

Cosgrove and Quinno then answer your emails. We get another helping of Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan tries to get through the MLS/Minnesota United update. John gets put through a round of Your Choice in which he tries out his Scouse accent, hint it’s, uh, interesting.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!