To show us his sun tan and his abs (ep. 51)

The Premier League returned after three months away and it started with a cracker of an opening week!

In to discuss it all this week Stephen Quinn and Andrew from Golden Valley. The boys work their way through the weekend starting with Arsenal bailing themselves out late again, Chelsea forgetting to show up, and Manchester United looking ruthless just to name a few. After discussing all the games we get a quick Matchweek 2 preview. The guys then move onto discussing the 24 minutes Cristiano Ronaldo had in the Spanish Super Cup. A quick look at the Champions League, Europa League, and the EFL Cup before some quick transfer talk.

Quinno and Andrew then answer your emails. Since Cosgrove is out that means no Just Be Cos but since Andrew is in that does mean we get a helping of Chawksport! Producer Jonathan hops on the show for a wrap on the weeks action in MLS and Minnesota United. Quinno and Andrew close the show with another round of Your Choice.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!