You’re coming from a world city. I’m coming from a field. (ep. 52)

Jon is back from his trip to Ireland just in time for the 52nd edition of The Crafty Rogues!

The boys kick off the discussion with a Champions League Group Draw review before looking ahead at this weekends Premier League matches. The guys then talk about United looking scary, Marco Silva not getting enough credit, and the Wembly hoodoo in this weeks look at the previous weekends’ Premier League action. The EFL Cup Draw gets a brief mention before the guys look at the England Squad.

Zlatan returned for another year of Manchester United and Quinno has the wrap on this weeks transfers and rumors. John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn answer your emails before we get our weekly dose of Just Be-Cos. Producer Jonathan has a mercifuly short MLS/Minnesota United segment which gives us enough time for the brand new segment we’re calling Can I Get a Word?

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!