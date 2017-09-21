I almost lost a tonsil! (ep. 56)

Quinno has returned from England and the Crafty Rogues have returned to the Titanic’s radio room.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rogues, open up the show discussing Quinno’s trek across England and France then jump right into last weekend’s Premier League action. The guys look ahead to this weekend’s play than review the EFL Cup matches that just finished up. Some Champions League discussion before some General Football News.

The guys answer your emails. We get a helping of Just Be Cos before Producer Jonathan tries to present the week in Minnesota United and MLS. Cosgrove and Quinno close the show with a round of May I Have a Word.

