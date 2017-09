Quinno and Cosgrove are braving the cold and wind on the rooftop of Brit’s downtown Minneapolis for this episode of The Crafty Rogues.

The boys offer thoughts on the latest happenings around the world of soccer, they welcome special guest producer Phil Mackey from 1500 ESPN’s Mackey and Judd Show (to spread MLS knowledge, or lack thereof), John offers thoughts on NFL protests, and plenty more!