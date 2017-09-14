I’m used to Quinno’s forgiving pace (ep. 55)

LISTEN NOW

September 14, 2017

With Quinno still off in England John calls in the return of Chalksport.

The guys catch up on the past weekends action in the Premier League, including De Boer getting the sack after just four matches, Liverpool not preparing a Plan B, and Marco Silva possibly being Arsenals next manager. Next up was a look at the opening week in Champions League group play, including Messi lighting up Juventus, PSG being from another galaxy compared to Celtic, and that cracking Tottenham/Dortmund match. After a brief preview of the upcoming weekend of Premier League action the guys run through some news and notes.

Cosgrove reads the emails and Chalky answers them which leads right into the MLS/Minnesota United segment from producer Jonathan. A Chalksport edition of Your Choice and a John Motson tribute close the show.

All right here on the Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

