I’m used to Quinno’s forgiving pace (ep. 55)

With Quinno still off in England John calls in the return of Chalksport.

The guys catch up on the past weekends action in the Premier League, including De Boer getting the sack after just four matches, Liverpool not preparing a Plan B, and Marco Silva possibly being Arsenals next manager. Next up was a look at the opening week in Champions League group play, including Messi lighting up Juventus, PSG being from another galaxy compared to Celtic, and that cracking Tottenham/Dortmund match. After a brief preview of the upcoming weekend of Premier League action the guys run through some news and notes.

Cosgrove reads the emails and Chalky answers them which leads right into the MLS/Minnesota United segment from producer Jonathan. A Chalksport edition of Your Choice and a John Motson tribute close the show.

All right here on the Crafty Rogues!