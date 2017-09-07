LISTEN NOW

I showed up on Thursday. You did it on a Wednesday. It was a huge disappointment. (ep. 54)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 September 7, 2017 6:00 am

The International Break is finally over and that means it’s time for The Crafty Rogues to come together once more to discuss all things Premier League.

Quinno is off in England so John Cosgrove called in John from Johnsonville to be the guest analyst today. The guys discuss their feelings on International matches, Englands wins, and Northern Ireland looking impressive. Before taking your emails the guys answer your emails. Producer Jonathan fills us in on the last week in Minnesota United and MLS news.

With Quinno out Cosgrove takes the chance to put someone else through a round of Your Choice. We end the show with some trivia.

All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Topics:
