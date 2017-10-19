LISTEN NOW

The Austin Powers (ep. 60)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 19, 2017 6:26 am

The boys are back for another round with plenty to discuss after a week Premier League and Champions League matches.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn start off this week discussing the seven Liverpool put up in Champions League before they move onto the seven Manchester City put up against Stoke in the Premier League.

They then answer your emails which is followed by this weeks Just Be Cos. In the weekly MLS segment we come up with the name the Columbus Crew should call themselves if they do indeed move to Austin, Texas. Despite the Thatcher regime’s attempt’s to stifle his education as a boy Cosgrove completes another round of Finish this Sentence.

The guys wrap this week discussing the playoff draws for the 2018 World Cup.

All that right here on The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

