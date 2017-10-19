The Austin Powers (ep. 60)

The boys are back for another round with plenty to discuss after a week Premier League and Champions League matches.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn start off this week discussing the seven Liverpool put up in Champions League before they move onto the seven Manchester City put up against Stoke in the Premier League.

They then answer your emails which is followed by this weeks Just Be Cos. In the weekly MLS segment we come up with the name the Columbus Crew should call themselves if they do indeed move to Austin, Texas. Despite the Thatcher regime’s attempt’s to stifle his education as a boy Cosgrove completes another round of Finish this Sentence.

The guys wrap this week discussing the playoff draws for the 2018 World Cup.

All that right here on The Crafty Rogues!