You at your core are quite strange (ep. 59)

The Ireland’s and Australia have made it to the playoffs while the US is eliminated from the World Cup, which means there’s only a small bit of football to cover this week.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn are your Crafty Rogues and they discuss all things football and sometimes more. This week they’re jumping into what all happened in the final round of World Cup Qualifying. The guys also look ahead to the upcoming week in Premier League and Champions League action. Also on the agenda is answering your emails, Cosgrove rants in Just Be Cos, the guys find a way to ash down an already sports depressed Producer Jon, and Your Choice.

All that on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!