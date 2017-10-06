I’m not big on Syrian football (ep. 58)

The football world is in the final round of World Cup Qualifying and that means another check in on Australian football from the Crafty Rogues.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn take a look at the last round of Premier League action. John listens to more of an Australia game then he’s ever watched. The boys answer your emails before Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan returns and bores the guys with his MLS segment. Quinno brings back What Do You Think and the boys close the show by traveling around the other major European leagues.