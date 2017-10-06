I’m not big on Syrian football (ep. 58)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 6, 2017 6:30 am

The football world is in the final round of World Cup Qualifying and that means another check in on Australian football from the Crafty Rogues.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn take a look at the last round of Premier League action. John listens to more of an Australia game then he’s ever watched. The boys answer your emails before Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan returns and bores the guys with his MLS segment. Quinno brings back What Do You Think and the boys close the show by traveling around the other major European leagues.

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

