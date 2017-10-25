Swathed in Beige (ep. 61)

For one week only the boys return to the radio room of the Titanic.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rogues, catch up the week’s happenings including a story of John officiating a wedding you won’t want to miss! Just as quickly as they jump into discussing the EFL Cup action the boys jump out of it and go to reviewing the weekends Premier League action. Cosgrove makes, what are sure to be correct, predictions of the upcoming round of games in the Premier League and the Champions League.

In answering your emails the guys decide which teams they’d want in if the Premier League got rid of pro/rel. Producer Jonathan tries to get through the MLS segment without pondering what the opposite of impact is. Can I Have a Word makes a return to close the show.

All that here on The Crafty Rogues!