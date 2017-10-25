LISTEN NOW

Swathed in Beige (ep. 61)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 October 25, 2017 6:00 am

For one week only the boys return to the radio room of the Titanic.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rogues, catch up the week’s happenings including a story of John officiating a wedding you won’t want to miss! Just as quickly as they jump into discussing the EFL Cup action the boys jump out of it and go to reviewing the weekends Premier League action. Cosgrove makes, what are sure to be correct, predictions of the upcoming round of games in the Premier League and the Champions League.

In answering your emails the guys decide which teams they’d want in if the Premier League got rid of pro/rel. Producer Jonathan tries to get through the MLS segment without pondering what the opposite of impact is. Can I Have a Word makes a return to close the show.

All that here on The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

EFL Cup Manchester City Manchester United Minnesota United MLS Podcast Premier League The Crafty Rogues Zlatan Ibrahimovic
