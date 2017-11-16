It’s going off like a frog in a sock (ep. 64)

With an exceptionally lively pub behind them the Crafty Rogues return, and one of them is quite a happy man after his nation qualified for the World Cup.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rogues, are joined this week by very lively Peru fans as they discuss the last bunch of teams to qualify, as well as some big names who failed to qualify. The guys lay down some Premier League and Champions League predictions.

John and Stephen answer your emails before John gives our weekly Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan joins for a quick MLS segment. We wrap the show with a speed round of Can I Have a Word.

All that and more right here on The Crafty Rogues!