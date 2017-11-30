LISTEN NOW

We’re not putting Protestant in the title (ep. 66)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 November 30, 2017 6:51 am

With double Premier League action since last weekend the boys returned just in time.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rogues, return for another two rounds of Premier League action that saw Man City squeak out last second wins, old managers get hired in new locations, and Wayne Rooney score a half field screamer. The boys make some Premier League and Champions League predictions. Quinno discusses some interesting sports stories before we get our first ever Johnsonville Report.

The guys answer your emails. Cosgrove gets something off his chest in this weeks Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan presents the MLS segment. We close the show with a new segment called Questions Without Notice from the Floor.

All right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

