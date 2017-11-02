LISTEN NOW

The Crafty Rogues

You’ve got a lot of enemies (ep. 62)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 November 2, 2017 6:37 am

It’s that time of the week and the guys have returned to comfy confines of Brit’s Pub.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rogues, open the show discussing Tottenham’s hammering of Real Madrid in the Champions League. After discussing the continental action the discussion moves to the Premier League action at the weekend before making predictions on this weekends action.

The guys answer your emails before we get our weekly helping of Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan runs through the early MLS Playoff action. Quinno and Cosgrove close the show talking about Next Big Things that just never fulfilled their potential.

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Topics:
Champions League Chelsea Christian Ramirez Manchester City Manchester United MLS Podcast Premier League Ravel Morrison Real Madrid The Crafty Rogues Tottenham
