You’ve got a lot of enemies (ep. 62)

It’s that time of the week and the guys have returned to comfy confines of Brit’s Pub.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, The Crafty Rogues, open the show discussing Tottenham’s hammering of Real Madrid in the Champions League. After discussing the continental action the discussion moves to the Premier League action at the weekend before making predictions on this weekends action.

The guys answer your emails before we get our weekly helping of Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan runs through the early MLS Playoff action. Quinno and Cosgrove close the show talking about Next Big Things that just never fulfilled their potential.