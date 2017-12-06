An accent waiting to happen (ep. 67)

The guys met up in a very lively Brit’s Pub after a meaty week of football.

First off Stephen was all giddy about the latest in The Ashes. After we got the cricket out of the way the guys reviewed the just wrapped up Champions League action. Seeing as all five Premier League sides moved on to the next round it seemed like a good transition to talk about sparkling week of League action. The guys then previewed a Derby filled weekend before talking about the FA and World Cup draws.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn moved onto the email portion of the show. Cosgrove then got something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan stepped in for the penultimate MLS segment. We wrapped the show this week with a round of Whaddya Think.

All that and much more right here on The Crafty Rogues!