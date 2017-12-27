It does exactly what it says on the tin (ep. 70)

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn gathered to tape one last episode before the year ends.

On this weeks edition we get plenty discussion of just how good Man City are, how annoying Jose are, and how outstanding Harry Kane is. We also get Cosgroves predictions on the upcoming set of games before a little football gossip. The guys answer your emails before John get’s something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan brings back the highly popular A League/NIFL segment. The guys close the show, and the year, with another edition of Questions Without Notice from the Floor.

All that and more right here on The Crafty Rogues!