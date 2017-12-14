One more and it’ll be fun (ep. 68)

If the soccer was good at the weekend the craic in this edition of The Crafty Rogues is even better.

The boys make a triumphant return to discuss all things soccer, exotic locations, and people’s questionable choices in names. The boys discussed Benteke harnessing his inner Ronaldo, Newcastle in need of reinforcements, and Derby weekend. Cosgrove and Quinno take a look ahead at the upcoming EFL Cup Quarter Finals and the Champions League Round of 16 draw.

Emails get answered, Cosgrove tries to remain calm in Just Be Cos, and we get our final MLS segment from Producer Jonathan. The show wraps with another round of Your Choice and a look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

All that and more right here on The Crafty Rogues!