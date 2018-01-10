That was gratuitous but it was fun (ep. 72)

The guys made it through another week of the cold, unending winter of Minnesota and returned to record another episode of The Crafty Rogues!

The guys lament the super boring Chelsea/Arsenal EFL Cup match before running through the millions of FA Cup matches. We get a quick update on the guys’ feeling of the Messi, sorry Jessi, Lingard and John gives his predictions on the upcoming weekends Premier League fixtures.

The guys answer your emails before we get out weekly helping of Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for the growing sensation that is the NIFL/A League segment. Quinno and Cosgrove close the show discussing the Most Valuable Player list that came out recently and the survey of the best match day fan experiences in England.

All that and more right here on The Crafty Rogues!