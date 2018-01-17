That’s made me happy for so many inappropriate reasons (ep. 73)

With the big game coming to town the guys are preparing for their separate trips out of town but first we get another rousing edition of The Crafty Rogues!

First up in the show John goes on a totally unforseen rant about the FA Cup. The boys share their love for that Liverpool/Man City match before John gives his predictions on the upcoming round of fixtures, which gives John a bit of déjà vu. Quinno and Cosgrove commemorate the great Ronaldinho’s career.

John get’s pretty philosophical, as well as ruining Quinno’s dreams, answering your emails. We get another helping of Just Be Cos before the best hour of NIFL/A League talk crammed into five minutes. The guys finish the show with another edition of Waddya Think?

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!