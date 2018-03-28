LISTEN NOW

Something to do with imperialism and Maggie Thatchers lips (ep. 83)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 March 28, 2018 10:10 pm

Despite Quinno not wanting to come today because of the controversy back at home the guys showed up for this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn come together to discuss tampering with balls, Fermanagh’s win, oh yeah and soccer. The guys answer your emails, including bringing up ball tampering much to Quinno’s chagrin. Cosgrove gets something off his chest in the Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan pops in for the MLS segment before the guys wrap it up with a round of What’re Your Thoughts.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues.

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Topics:
Australian cricket ball tampering Champions League English Premier League Jose Mourinho Messi Minnesota United MLS Podcast The Crafty Rogues



