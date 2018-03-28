Something to do with imperialism and Maggie Thatchers lips (ep. 83)

Despite Quinno not wanting to come today because of the controversy back at home the guys showed up for this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn come together to discuss tampering with balls, Fermanagh’s win, oh yeah and soccer. The guys answer your emails, including bringing up ball tampering much to Quinno’s chagrin. Cosgrove gets something off his chest in the Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan pops in for the MLS segment before the guys wrap it up with a round of What’re Your Thoughts.

All that and more on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues.