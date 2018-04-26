The big French elephant in the room (ep. 87)

In honor of the, sort of, retirement announcement by Wenger the guys came together for a tactical masterclass of an episode.

John Cosgrove, who announced himself as awesome, and Stephen Quinn for an hour of craic that would rival what Mo Salah does on the pitch. The guys discussed all that went down in the Champions League over the past couple days, the mediocre action in the Premier League now that champs are crowned, and some FA Cup Semi-Finals discussion.

Your emails, letters, texts, and tweets are answered, John has a moment in his Just Be Cos segment, and Producer Jonathan pops in for a quick recap of the MLS. The show wraps this week with another round of the world famous Your Choice segment and a discussion about the next Arsenal manager.

All that right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!