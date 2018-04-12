LISTEN NOW

The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story I’ve got very sensitive feet (ep. 84)

Can we get a dodgy Hull accent if he doesn’t show? (ep. 85)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 April 12, 2018 6:45 am

Wow! What a week of football since we last recorded an episode!

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn return to discuss all the madness that was the Manchester Derby, Roma, and almost Juventus. That’s all small time though compared to our guest this week Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright. The guys discuss Chris’ journey to becoming United’s CEO, the differences between Minnesota and Atlanta, and whether the Loons have been treated fairly by the mainstream media.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Barcelona Champions League Chris Wright Juventus Manchester Derby Minnesota United Podcast Premier League Real Madrid Roma The Crafty Rogues



The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story I’ve got very sensitive feet (ep. 84)