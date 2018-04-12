Can we get a dodgy Hull accent if he doesn’t show? (ep. 85)

Wow! What a week of football since we last recorded an episode!

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn return to discuss all the madness that was the Manchester Derby, Roma, and almost Juventus. That’s all small time though compared to our guest this week Minnesota United CEO Chris Wright. The guys discuss Chris’ journey to becoming United’s CEO, the differences between Minnesota and Atlanta, and whether the Loons have been treated fairly by the mainstream media.

All that and more on this weeks episode of The Crafty Rogues!