I’ve got very sensitive feet (ep. 84)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 April 5, 2018 6:45 am

Well, John escaped to California leaving Quinno in the snow. Andrew from Golden Valley braved the wintery weather to join Quinno for this week’s edition of The Crafty Rogues!

The guys open lamenting the very drunk Liverpool fans in the pub below. We give a tribute to Ray Wilkens. Quinno and Chalky discuss the past two days action in the Champions League before returning to the previous weekends play in the Premier League. We get predictions on the upcoming Europa League match and the weekends Premier League action.

Instead of writing one of the emails Andrew from Golden Valley gets to answer them before he gets something off his chest in Chalk-Sport. Producer Jonathan pops in quickly for the MLS segment before we wrap things up with a rapid fire round of Your Choice.

All that on this weeks edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Champions League Cristiano Ronaldo LA Galaxy Liverpool Manchester City Minnesota United MLS Podcast Premier League Ray Wilkens The Crafty Rogues Zlatan Ibrahimovic



