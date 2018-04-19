It’s the sort of point Indiana Jones would make (ep. 86)

Now that the champs have been crowned we can finally focus on the importance of the Europa League.

The Crafty Rogues, John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, return for episode 86 in which the guys discuss that week that was in the Premier League including Jose pulling off a masterstroke of genius. The guys make some predictions on the upcoming week of Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League.

Cosgrove and Quinno answer your emails before John pays tribute in his weekly Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan hops in for the MLS segment and we wrap this weeks show with a round of Can I Have a Word and a look at the lower leagues.

All that right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!