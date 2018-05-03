LISTEN NOW

I was never 11 stones until I came to America (ep. 88)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 May 3, 2018 7:42 am

With Quinno gone John calls in some favors to discuss another amazing week in Champions League as we’re joined by Carl Craig!

With John driving the bus we hop right into things with a little Premier League review as well as talking about Carl’s favorite news of the week (Sunderland getting relegated). We then get into the Champions League where we almost got second round in a row of comebacks.

The guys then answer your emails before producer Jonathan hops in for the weekly MLS segment. We then wrap the show previewing the upcoming round of Premier League action before we get to know Carl Craig a little more.

All that right here on this week’s edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Topics:
Carl Craig Champions League Liverpool Minnesota United MLS Podcast Premier League rangers Real Madrid Sunderland The Crafty Rogues



