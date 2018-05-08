There’s too many French people there (ep. 89)

LISTEN NOW

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 May 8, 2018 10:51 pm

The guys just couldn’t wait to get in episode 89 so they came in early to discuss the latest from the Premier League.

Quinno’s back driving the bus and we start off reviewing Stoke and West Brom getting relegated, Southampton surviving, and Wenger’s final home match. The guys then look ahead at the final weekend of Premier League action before previewing the Championship promotion playoff.

Cosgrove and Quinno then answer your emails including Steven Gerrard’s new gig getting a bit of a rant out of John. Cosgrove then gets something off his chest in his weekly Just Be Cos segment. Producer Jonathan pops in for an MLS update. The guys wrap the show discussing all the promotions and relegations in the lower leagues before confirming John’s theory about the other European leagues.

All that and more on this week’s episode of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

Topics:
Bundesliga Championship Playoffs La Liga Minnesota United MLS Podcast Premier League rangers Southampton Steven Gerrard Stoke The Crafty Rogues West Brom



