There’s no real reason to go to England (ep. 90)

Another season is officially in the books and with that brings sadness as it’s three months until it’s back but that doesn’t mean the Rogues take the time off. They’re back with episode 90 of The Craft Rogues!

Doing only tolerably well now that the season is over John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn take on reviewing the final weekend of action including Liverpool rounding into form, John’s thoughts on Arsenal without Arsene, and that Tottenham/Leicester match. The guys quickly discuss the Europa League Final before previewing the FA Cup Final.

Cosgrove and Quinno, or is it Quinny?, answer your emails before John has a rant about the upcoming Royal Wedding. Producer Jonathan hops in for a check in on the MLS and Minnesota United. We close the show with a discussion on the US Supreme Courts decision on sport betting this past week.

All that right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!