LISTEN NOW

The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story There’s too many French people there (ep. 89)

There’s no real reason to go to England (ep. 90)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 May 18, 2018 7:32 am

Another season is officially in the books and with that brings sadness as it’s three months until it’s back but that doesn’t mean the Rogues take the time off. They’re back with episode 90 of The Craft Rogues!

Doing only tolerably well now that the season is over John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn take on reviewing the final weekend of action including Liverpool rounding into form, John’s thoughts on Arsenal without Arsene, and that Tottenham/Leicester match. The guys quickly discuss the Europa League Final before previewing the FA Cup Final.

Cosgrove and Quinno, or is it Quinny?, answer your emails before John has a rant about the upcoming Royal Wedding. Producer Jonathan hops in for a check in on the MLS and Minnesota United. We close the show with a discussion on the US Supreme Courts decision on sport betting this past week.

All that right here on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

iTunes Podcast One
Topics:
Antonio Conte Burnley Chelsea Europa League Final FA Cup Final Jose Mourihno Manchester City Manchester United Minnesota United MLS Podcast Premier League Royal Wedding The Crafty Rogues



The Crafty Rogues

Previous Story There’s too many French people there (ep. 89)