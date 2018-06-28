LISTEN NOW

An Irishman with a t-shirt cannon. What could go wrong? (ep. 96)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 June 28, 2018 11:32 pm

No better way to get through the first off day of the World Cup than with another edition of The Crafty Rogues!

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn start proceedings today discussing John’s epic trip home for the weekends Ulster Final. The guys then discuss everything that’s happened with the Group Stage all wrapped up including the absolute stunner that Germany are out, Argentina just barely scraping through, ad England and Belgium playing not to win. John gives us his tips for the Round of 16 matches and Quinno runs us through the rumor mill.

Quinno and Cosgrove then answer all your emails before John has a travel themed Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan hops in for a quick MLS Update before we wrap the show with some World Cup trivia you definitely don’t want to miss!

All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

