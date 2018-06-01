No one is impressed when you make only a million and a half (ep. 92)

Despite nearly causing a brawl on Saturday at Brit’s John and Stephen were let back in the doors to record another fine edition of The Crafty Rogues.

The guys discuss the Champions League final as well as the Championship Promotion Playoff final. Praise is unleashed on Zidane not just for his management but also knowing when to step down. We also discuss some of the other recent managerial appointments before we make our way through all the promoted and relegated sides in English football. John and Stephen then answer your questions before John wraps up the first half of the show with a fiery Just Be Cos.

We’re then joined by the Star Tribune’s Minnesota United Beat Reporter Megan Ryan to discuss here journey to covering soccer in her home state. Producer Jonathan hops in for the weekly MLS Update. We then get Megans thoughts on Minnesota United, MLS, and soccer in the US.

All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!