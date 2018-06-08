They’ve turned the beer taps off (ep. 93)

No club football to speak of but with the World Cup less than a week away now the guys return for yet another entertaining edition of The Crafty Rogues.

John Cosgrove and Stephen Quinn, the aforementioned Crafty Rogues, open the show talking about John spending his birthday in law and accounting offices, Brit’s undefeated run to start their season, and a game that shook a country to it’s core. The guys then jump into just some of the International Friendlies that have been played recently before Quinno gets John’s thoughts on a Best XI to miss the World Cup he found. We, then, talk about some of the latest transfer gossip making the rounds including Ronaldo, again, wanting out of Real Madrid as well as Peter Crouch in Serie A.

Cosgrove and Quinno answer your email before John gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan pops in for the MLS update. We play a game of Your Choice before closing the show talking about Australia and Ireland playing some test rugby and the GAA Football upset that shook Ireland to it’s core.

All that and more on this week’s episode of the Crafty Rogues!