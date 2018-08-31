LISTEN NOW

I can confirm that I am a genius; Champions League Draw (ep. 106)

By Jonathan Harrison | @JonHarrison90 August 31, 2018 7:46 am

We’re still stuck in the beige surrounding of the radio room on the Titanic but that doesn’t hinder the boys from talking about all sorts of things including Quinno’s thin-air workout, Barry the Sheep, and Size.

Of course the guys discuss all the latest in the Premier League as well as John giving his predictions. We get a look and a discussion out of the Champions League Draw that gave a couple of tasty groups.

Your emails are answered. Cosgrove gets something off his chest in Just Be Cos. Producer Jonathan gets buttered up in the MLS segment and we close the show with a list of the biggest clubs in Britain.

All that and more on this edition of The Crafty Rogues!

A Northern Irishman and an Australian walk into a pub… What could go wrong? John Cosgrove & Stephen Quinn are The Crafty Rogues – your weekly dose of futbol, culture and craic. (No Americans were harmed in the making of this podcast).

