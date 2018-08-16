Educational, Challenging, and Eventful; Premier League Opening Weekend (ep. 104)

The Premier League is back in full swing and that means the Rogues are back and discussing live football again!

The guys do some catching up to start the show then jump right into the action. Included in the opening week review is the guys discussing Wolves’ kits, Tottenhams weird third kits, and (of course) Arsenal’s lack of ideas. We then get Johns predictions as well as discuss Celtic going out of Champions League and Rangers & Burnley moving on in the Europa League.

In answering your emails we learn a little bit about that Rudolph and Clarice relationship in the 1964 classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. John has his weekly Just Be Cos before Producer Jonathan hops in for the weekly MLS segment. Your Choice makes a triumphant return before closing the show discussing an off-football topic.

All that and more on this week’s edition of The Crafty Rogues!